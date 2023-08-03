On the other hand, Russia feels threatened and expands its military presence outside its borders, with the increasing risk of an expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and the interference of additional parties in it.

As for China, it is working to increase its military influence in defiance of American hegemony.

Will Russia and China succeed in challenging America’s encirclement of them with military bases? Will these time bombs explode in a world war?

More than 750 US military bases outside the borders of the country made the “Empire of Bases” at the forefront of the global military scene.

But countries like Russia and China sense the dangers of being surrounded by these ticking bombs.

It is working to expand its military influence outside its territory in anticipation of any future possible confrontation.

Is the world today facing a war of intercontinental bases?

The war in Ukraine has brought back to the fore the military bases outside the borders of countries with the increasing risk of the expansion of the conflict area and the intervention of additional parties in it, although the total number of military bases abroad has decreased in general since the end of World War II.

America is the largest operator of military bases

However, the United States maintained its position as the largest operator of foreign military bases, for reasons ranging from the war in Ukraine to the trade war with China.

Today, hundreds of thousands of American soldiers are deployed in about 750 military bases in more than 70 countries.

The American effort is focused on deploying forces and developing bases in Eastern Europe, whose situation has become very sensitive after the war in Ukraine, the most recent of which is the “Redzykvo” military base, which was inaugurated this year in Poland, a member of NATO.

It includes about two thousand Marines, “Marines”, whose mission is to operate an advanced missile defense system against ballistic missile attacks known as “Aegis”, which tracks weapons and directs them to destroy enemy targets.

Ridziekwo is located in northern Poland, less than 200 km from Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, and its construction marked an important turning point in the American approach to reduce the military presence in Europe.

US forces are also deployed in Eastern Europe in many locations alongside NATO, and have multinational combat groups in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

These bases constitute a defensive umbrella for Europe and meet the needs of direct response in case the war in Ukraine expands to include other countries. It also allows Kiev to help indirectly in the face of Russia.

On the other hand, the exclusive bases of US forces are concentrated in Western Europe, and the main weight is distributed in three countries:

Germany, which includes 21 bases that include all types of weapons and specialties.

And Britain, which hosts 13 air bases, most of which receive strategic bombers.

and Italy, which has a similar number of bases, the majority of which are freely.

There are two other naval bases in Spain, one in Portugal, and another on the Greek island of Crete.

The need for military bases abroad does not stem from the desire to launch aggressive actions against other countries, but rather from the need to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and protect its geopolitical and economic interests. This is how the United States justifies the presence of hundreds of its military bases and installations almost all over the world.

Russia expands its military bases and defies NATO

On the other hand, Russia finds itself, with the growing dangers and challenges, facing an inevitable change in its defense doctrine and national security strategy, to strengthen its bases beyond its national borders.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia was left with only military bases in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Transnistria in Moldova, Tajikistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia in Georgia, and Ukraine in the Crimea peninsula.

In addition to two bases in Syria, an air base in Hmeimim, and a naval one in Tartous.

Sudan has agreed to host a Russian naval base in Port Sudan, which will facilitate its direct movements in the northwest of the Indian Ocean and the entrance to the Red Sea.

But so far, Syria is the only country outside the Soviet space that has Russian military facilities.

It is insufficient, compared to the vast US military deployment outside the country’s borders.

Therefore, in recent years, reports have spoken of the possibility of establishing Russian military bases in other countries such as Libya, Somalia, Yemen, the Central African Republic and Mozambique, while not excluding the possibility of restoring military bases in Vietnam and Cuba.

America publishes military bases in the Indian and Pacific

Another arena was also a stage for displaying military muscle. But this time in the Indian and Pacific oceans, where the United States is strengthening the arc of its military deployment around China, in a clear challenge to the only country that has the growing will to reshape its region and the international system as it suits it, in the words of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin himself.

The Indian and Pacific Oceans cover about half of the Earth’s surface.

And according to the American defense strategy: the western Pacific region is divided into two regions that China must be prevented from overtaking: the first island chain that starts from Japan’s Sapio, passing through Taiwan and the Philippines.

And the second chain of islands that starts from Yokosuka in Japan and goes south.

Japan alone hosts 120 US military bases with about 50,000 military personnel, and thus ranks first in the world in this regard.

Japan is the headquarters of the Seventh Fleet, which handles the security of this region, covering a geographical area of ​​about 124 million square kilometers.

South Korea is the third largest host of US forces after Japan and Germany.

It includes 73 bases, most of which are air and Marine Corps camps, the most important of which is Camp Humphreys, the largest US base in terms of size and number of residents in the world.

On the island of Guam, there are 3 US military bases, the most important of which is the Anderson base. These bases occupy an area of ​​29% of the island’s territory.

Moving to Singapore, there is a support base for the American fleet in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and the headquarters for managing littoral combat ships.

Washington recently signed a deal with the Philippines to build 4 new military bases, which are geographically closest to Taiwan, at an estimated distance of 1,200 km.

The US military expansion around China is consistent with the US National Security Strategy, which classified China as the most dangerous geopolitical challenge, in a more dangerous description than classifying Russia as an urgent security threat.

America is arming its bases with the latest weapons

In terms of armament, the US forces deploy the Aegis ballistic defense system on board 17 ships in the Pacific Fleet, most notably in South Korea and Japan.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) is deployed in bases in Guam and South Korea.

In addition to 3 aircraft carriers with all their battle groups: we are talking about: USS Ronald Reagan, based in Japan.

and the USS Theodore Roosevelt based in Guam.

The aircraft carrier Nimitz, based at San Diego, patrols the east.

China builds military bases in the face of America

Thus, the islands of the Pacific and Indian oceans will have turned into a powder keg that is filling up at a record speed, with the accumulation of a huge amount of military bases and weapons of various kinds.

But China did not stand idle in the face of US expansion in its own home.

China began expanding its military deployment outside its borders since 2010 towards locations that provide it with the advantages of movement and preparation for confrontation with its main opponent: the United States, noting that Beijing has the largest capacity of human resources in the world with an army of two million soldiers.

Beijing adopted the strategy of “siege siege” through a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

According to that agreement, Beijing can establish military bases on those islands, which are only about 1,700 km away.

It focused on its presence in the Horn of Africa and the Indian Ocean, with the establishment of a military naval base in Djibouti that can accommodate about 10,000 of its soldiers.

This base is located near the French and American military bases at Camp Lemonier in Djibouti, which serves as the headquarters of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Although China does not have a number of foreign military bases comparable to the number of US bases, it remains one of five countries capable of targeting anywhere in the world, with its missile capabilities.

Do military bases explode in a world war?

The cost of deploying US forces in the world has exceeded $6 trillion by the end of 2020.

Although these rules are considered a fundamental principle of US national security strategy, Foreign Policy magazine talked about a growing movement arguing that these rules dragged America into reckless conflicts, pushed decision makers to unexpected military responses instead of diplomatic reactions, and provoked enemies instead of deter them.