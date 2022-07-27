Club América closed its participation in this summer’s series of international friendlies facing the champion of LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid at Oracle Park in San Francisco and to everyone’s surprise the match was tied 2-2, leaving the Mexican team very well.
The azulcrema team did not arrive at its best moment due to the fact that they accumulated three defeats in a row, the first two in friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester City and the last one on date 4 of Liga MX against Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles, so the stay of Ferdinand Ortiz on the bench had begun to question.
However, against the merengue team, the Águilas gave a great and unexpected exhibition, in the first half where they were equal to one annotation, first they took the lead with a goal from Henry Martin and subsequently Karim Benzema matched the score.
While for the complementary part they equalized again 1-1 with goals from the penalty spot to tie at 2-2, the annotations in the second half were the work of Eden Hazard Y Alvardo Fidalgo.
In this way, the team from Mexico City broke the negative streak of consecutive defeats against European rivals and were able to draw against the best soccer club of all time, leaving their fans in Unión América with a pleasant taste in their mouths.
The next match for the azulcrema team will be at Nou Camp de Guanajuato against León this Sunday, July 31 at 9:05 p.m. corresponding to matchday 6 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, while on Wednesday, August 3, they will return to the United States to face each other. Los Angeles F.C..
