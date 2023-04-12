cali america fell on date 13 of Liga Betplay I-2023 against Águilas Doradas. Goals from Kevin Castaño, Jesús Rivas and Diego Valdés sealed the victory for Antioquia, who with this result remain at the top of the table along with Millonarios.

América was excited with a goal from Juan Camilo Portilla but it was not enough for him to save at least one point. In addition, he lost by expulsion to Charles Darwin Quintero and they will not be able to have it in the next match against Atlético Nacional. In the end, round business for those of Lucas Gonzalez.

bad scarlet night

The first approach was from Águilas at 17 minutes. It happened after a quick defense-attack transition in which Jean Pineda wanted to surprise. Marco Perez He made a mistake in control and before goalkeeper Diego Novoa left, the attacker missed a good chance to take the lead.

Two minutes later came the response from America. Medium distance shot by Carlos Darwin Quintero, who demanded the goalkeeper José David Contreras, who stretched to get the ball over the crossbar.



At minute 21 came the goal from Águilas Doradas. Change of front from Mateo Puerta to Jesús Rivas, who ended up enabling Kevin Castaño. The captain appeared on the edge of the area and took a right hand that went to the bottom after crashing slightly on Kevin Andrade.

América did not give up and insisted on attacking until they found the tie. Around 26′, he warned with Facundo Suárez after a ball dropped by Adrián Ramos, but incredibly the shot went wide. At minute 34 the goal came through Juan Camilo Portilla.

The action originated from a side kick by Brayan Córdoba that Facundo Suárez tried to define as a Chilean, but after a failed clearance, the midfielder appeared to define above the goalkeeper.

The 1-1 tie would only last until minute 6 of the second half. Jesús Rivas appeared to define after a play between Puerta and Pineda, which ended in a cross from the right and a definition in the heart of the area. Águilas continued to gain confidence and played at will.

At 65′, Suárez squandered a good option for the tie. The attacker tried to get rid of the goalkeeper and faked him, but Contreras held him off and ended up taking the ball from his feet. America went down, especially after the expulsion of Carlos Darwin Quintero. The attacker committed an imprudence with an iron on Puerta and after the VAR review, the referee Jhon Hinestroza changed the yellow for the red.



In the last minutes of addition, Iago Falque was fouled on Diego Valdés. The same affected was in charge of converting the third penalty shot. Resounding 1-3 victory at Pascual Guerrero. Águilas Doradas reached 25 points and remains second in the table behind Millonarios.

