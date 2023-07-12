He America club keep moving in the transfer market. The Eagles have managed to hire Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez for the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament, but they have also registered several casualties this semester. In this period the Azulcremas transferred to Jürgen Damm, Peter Aquino and Federico Vinas.
In the last hours, the capital team announced a new start. the goalkeeper fernando tapiawho returned to América after being on loan at Venados in the Expansion League, will continue his career in the White Roosters of Querétaro.
The promising 22-year-old goalkeeper, born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, will be part of the Queretaro squad for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Tapia arrives in Querétaro after having good seasons in Mérida and after winning the gold medal with the Mexican National Team in the Central American and Caribbean Games.
According to journalistic reports, Fernando Tapia arrives in Querétaro on a six-month loan and with a purchase option.
The azulcrema youth squad will dispute ownership with the Mexican Alejandro Arana, since Guillermo Allison, the starting goalkeeper for the Roosters, suffered a broken jaw in the matchday 1 duel against Santos Laguna.
Allison’s recovery period is at least six weeks, so everything indicates that Tapia will have the opportunity to start in the team led by Mauro Gerk.
At some point it was speculated that Fernando Tapia could be part of the América squad for the Apertura 2023, but André Jardine already has Luis Ángel Malagón and Óscar Jiménez to fill the position.
