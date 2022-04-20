América de Cali, the only one of the so-called ‘greats’ of Colombian football who has never reached the final of the Copa Colombia, compromised his future in the 2022 edition of the tournament, in which he entered directly into the round of 16, for having participated international.

The Reds lost 1-2 against Unión Magdalena, last in the League and in the relegation table, but they were on the right track in the Cup, having eliminated Real Santander.

América had an afternoon to forget, it was complicated by a team focused on defense and that took advantage of the quiet ball to make the difference on the scoreboard.

In the first minutes of the initial part, América was the one that had the initiative, but the one that generated real danger was Unión, with mid-distance shots by Daiver Vega that goalkeeper Joel Graterol controlled in a good way.

From a corner kick taken by Roberto Hinojosa, Juan Pablo Vacca got ahead of defender Eber Moreno, to score the partial 0-1.

As the minutes passed, the Red Devils continued with the intention of equalizing, but they were losing depth. And to complete, America was left with 10, due to the expulsion of the central defender, Edson Acevedo, when he received his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for an infraction against Hinojosa.

América found the tie at minute 48, after a center by Daniel Hernández from the right sector to the area, for a good header by Adrián Ramos.

In the 61st minute, on another corner kick taken by Hinojosa, Daiver Vega, with a header and no mark, scored the 1-2.

In the final minutes, América could only generate a dangerous option with a shot from one of the newcomers, Mateo Ortiz, where the rival defense took it out on the final line and Hernandez sent it over the horizontal on the rebound.

The second leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup between Unión Magdalena and América at the Sierra Nevada Stadium in Santa Marta has not yet been scheduled, but it will take place in the second week of May.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15