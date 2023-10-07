Cali America She could not celebrate victory in her debut in the women’s Copa Libertadores. This Friday, in his debut, he did not go beyond a draw against Boca Juniors from Argentina, 1-1.

America was surprised by the approach of the Argentine team, in a match played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

In fact, it was the Argentines who took the lead on the scoreboard, in a gross inattention from the rear. It was the player Daniela Arias who failed in the closing, she trusted the exit of the goalkeeper Giraldo and it was the player Brisa Priori who scored the 0-1 in 49 minutes.

After the break, America came out determined to find a draw and victory. The team, led by Catalia Usme, got closer.

Equality was found with a goal Elexa Bahrwho received a pass from Bonilla and in complete solitude finished to make it 1-1.

The second half was very interrupted, little was played. America did not shine. Almost a goal with a header from Daniela Arias that was saved in a great way by the Argentine club’s goalkeeper.

In the end a 1-1 that leaves bitterness in the scarlet team that is forced to win in its second outing, which will be on Monday against Inter de Porto Alegre, which opened with a 3-0 win against Nacional of Uruguay.

