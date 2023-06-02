The United States said it would stop providing Russia with some information required under the New START arms control treaty, starting Thursday.

Among that information and data is that of the locations of missiles and launchers.

And the US State Department stated, on its website, that the United States will also stop providing Russia with information about the launches of US intercontinental ballistic missiles and missiles launched from submarines.

The United States reached the “New START Treaty” with Russia and was signed by US Presidents Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on April 8, 2010.

The treaty provides for a reduction in the maximum limits for strategic offensive warheads and the maximum limits for strategic launch vehicles for the two countries.

On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended his country’s participation in the treaty.