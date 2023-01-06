The tournament is about to start and within Coapa the eagles of America have an outstanding debt with their fans, those from the nest were unable to win the MX League the previous semester in which they looked unstoppable, thus, now Fernando Ortiz and his team are totally obliged to take the local title and if this is not the case, surely several managers, such as the coaching staff and a significant number of footballers will lose their place in the club in the summer.
Those from the country’s capital did not have a brilliant market, as of today they could only close two reinforcements, Israel Reyes who aims to be a starter and Luis Malagón, who will start as a substitute. At the moment, there are more players who have left the Coapa team than those who have arrived and the number of casualties may still increase, since the board is still willing to negotiate two transfers this winter.
Although in the nest they have sacrificed Meré as Valdez to be in the correct number of those not born in Mexico, this does not mean that the rest of foreigners are untouchable, especially names. MedioTiempo reports that the América board of directors can still get rid of Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas, two offenders who are not performing as expected and who, if offers arrive, are willing to negotiate their sales, although it will not be a process, since the players have resisted leaving the club in the country’s capital.
