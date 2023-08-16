The America moves on the closing of the market to finalize at least one signing. It is about the signing of a central defender, an express request from André Jardine since he arrived at the Coapa squad and that, as has become a custom with the management of Santiago Baños, all the movements that are requested by the coach on duty stay and are resolved as an emergency in the last days of the transfer period.
The club has failed with Sergio Ramos and today they have very few options to finalize the arrival of César Montes. It is not possible to understand how it is that the board of directors ignores or does not place the demands of the coach as the market priority, since the signings of Kevin Álvarez and Julián Quiñones materialized outside of André’s time and the only thing that the Brazilian-born coach is the signature of a defender. And not only has it not materialized, surely the signing that is made will be someone who is not even to Jardine’s taste.
But this has become a modus operandi within the management of Santiago Baños, today the president of Deportivo del América, usually closes the signings of players who are to his liking, as well as the people around him. In this way, it is almost impossible for the coach on duty to assemble one hundred percent of the squad to suit him, something that happened with Solari, Ortíz and that Jardine is now suffering from.
