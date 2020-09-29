The US National Security Advisor (NSA) said that China’s attempt to control the force of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from India is part of its expansionary aggression and that the time has come to accept that negotiations and agreements China is not going to change its aggressive approach. Significantly, there has been a deadlock between China and India on the border in eastern Ladakh for the last five months and due to this, tension has increased in both countries.High-level diplomatic and military negotiations are underway to resolve this impasse between the two sides, but the problem has not yet been resolved. Commenting on China in Utah earlier this week, US NSA Robert O’Brien said, “The CCP (Communist Party of China) expansionist aggression is evident along the border with India where China is on the Line of Actual Control with the strength of Trying to control. ‘



OBOR Companies Charged

O’Brien said that China’s expansionist aggression is also evident in the Taiwan Strait where the Navy and Air Force of the People’s Liberation Army are constantly conducting military exercises to combat bullying. He said the companies involved in ‘Beijing’s special international development program’ One Belt One Road (OBOR) are paying non-transparent and volatile Chinese loans to Chinese companies, which are employing Chinese laborers in infrastructure development programs. ‘

Unnecessary projects

The NSA stated that many projects are non-essential and built incorrectly and that they are ‘white elephants’. He said, ‘Now these countries have become dependent on Chinese debt and have weakened their sovereignty. They have no choice whether to vote in the United Nations or support the party’s stand on any issue that the Communist Party of China considers important.



Cannot force negotiation by consent

O’Brien underscored that China’s other international aid is to sell surveillance systems and repression equipment to such rulers of the world, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, who limit people’s political and economic rights. He said, “The time has come to accept that negotiations or agreements cannot agree or force communist China to change.” There will be no benefit from keeping an eye or being polite. We have been doing this for a long time. ‘

O’Brien said that the US would have to stand against China and protect the American people. He said, “We should vigorously promote American prosperity and peaceful conduct and increase American influence on the world.” The NSA says that this is exactly what the US did under Trump’s leadership.

China said – Union Territories do not give recognition to Ladakh; India gave a befitting reply