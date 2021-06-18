Club América is in its structuring work for the Apertura 2021 tournament, at the moment, they have three registrations and two withdrawals, they arrived Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Fernando Madrigalwhile they came out Giovani dos santos Y Sergio Diaz.
But there are still some elements that would not enter into the plans of the coaching staff, as has been the case of Alonso Escoboza placeholder image, who was offered to the current Mexican soccer champion, the Blue Cross Machine.
According to information from the journalist César Caballero from ESPN, the azulcrema team tried to place the player in the squad of Juan Reynoso facing the Apertura 2021, but the player was not of interest to the cement environment, so his attempt did not work and now, it could be that the player arrived in Aguascalientes with the Rayos de Necaxa.
According to the same source, the footballer would be presented as a reinforcement of the team of Guillermo Vazquez, who seeks to regain level after the little participation he had with the Argentine coach in El Nido.
The left wing and winger arrived in the capital at the beginning of 2020 when it was still Miguel Herrera on the Coapa bench, in that period he has participated in 26 commitments, without scoring and gave four assists.
