IS AMERICA BACK? The Eagles entered the Volcano and authoritatively defeated the #Tigers ? The Ame threaded his sixth consecutive victory and is in the Liguilla zone? • TIGERS 0-2 AMERICA pic.twitter.com/Zs8wOhmPtz – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 24, 2022

A minute later, came the great play of Valdes to open the blackboard in favor of the Eagles. The Andean took the ball on the edge of the area, outwitted Not here Y Jesus Angle to enter the area and take out a powerful shot that left the Argentine standing Nahuel Guzman.

For minute 40, those from Coapa were close to making it 0-2 again, since Valdes executed a free kick that ended in the back of the net, however, the referee Fernando Hernandez canceled the action because it still didn’t whistle and Nahuel asked for assistance, which generated discomfort during the visit.

Jorge Sánchez has two games in a row with assistance; now for Diego Valdes. pic.twitter.com/rO7IWQhbKX – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 24, 2022

Not finding a way to hurt the opponent, Michael Herrera decided to make moves at 63′ taking out Thauvin Y John Paul Vigon to give entrance to the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo and the Uruguayan Nico Lopezthough again Valdes he gave them a scare when he got into the area to take a shot that deflected the defense.

? I don’t believe it! ? Salvador Reyes had no mark, he was in front of the goal and could not score ? 0-1 ? ? LIVE! https://t.co/8674cR3zAh

? TUDN #ThisIsTigers | #FootballWithoutColors | #SomosAmerica pic.twitter.com/QnY8ojAlRZ — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) April 24, 2022

To top, girl He continued to play the villain by letting go of the second goal all alone. Valdes he stole the ball totally alone in the midfield, he advanced several meters remaining alone against Nahueltherefore he yielded to Kingswho controlled, was late and could not finish when he took a shot that the goalkeeper deflected with his leg.

Unfortunately for the U of Nuevo Leonthey never found the compass in the match, without being able to harm the visiting bow and to top it off, Count he was expelled at 88′ for an action where he ended up trampling louis sourcesapart from the french Andre-Pierre Gignac He also received the preventive card for claiming.

The outfitter! Diego Valdés had a GREAT MATCH. He had the threads of the match in his boots and was one of the scorers of the @America club Great exhibition in San Nicolás. pic.twitter.com/c1z484go0c – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 24, 2022

When finishing the work, The bomb he celebrated effusively, so the Nazarene admonished him, then another card came to Nahuel to claim and finally, The tooth was also painted after a tough tackle on Not here; Already with fallen royal morals, the Colombian Juan Otero He was nothing to put the third if it were not for the goalkeeper.