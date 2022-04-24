This Saturday at University StadiumTigres left much to be desired on the field of play and found an America that is already a reality and beat them 0-2 with goals from the Chilean Diego Valdes Y Henry Martinin a duel corresponding to Day 16 of the Closing 2022 of Liga MX.
During the first 30 minutes the match was very close, since the most important thing was the yellow card for Xavier Aquino at minute 5 for a pull on Alexander Zendejasas well as a header from the Argentine Guido Pizarro that the captain covered William Ochoaafter a cross from the French Florian Thauvin.
A minute later, came the great play of Valdes to open the blackboard in favor of the Eagles. The Andean took the ball on the edge of the area, outwitted Not here Y Jesus Angle to enter the area and take out a powerful shot that left the Argentine standing Nahuel Guzman.
Already at 35′, the azulcremas had another opportunity to increase the advantage through Jorge Sanchezwho fully entered only to find himself at Patonbut he did not dare to shoot and decided to give possession to Zendejaswho could not connect it correctly, ending with the defense clearing.
For minute 40, those from Coapa were close to making it 0-2 again, since Valdes executed a free kick that ended in the back of the net, however, the referee Fernando Hernandez canceled the action because it still didn’t whistle and Nahuel asked for assistance, which generated discomfort during the visit.
In the complement, once again those directed by the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz they were the first to generate danger with the Uruguayan Federico Vinas. At 48′, the charrúa took John Purata to take a low shot that managed to scratch El Paton to send for a corner kick.
Not finding a way to hurt the opponent, Michael Herrera decided to make moves at 63′ taking out Thauvin Y John Paul Vigon to give entrance to the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo and the Uruguayan Nico Lopezthough again Valdes he gave them a scare when he got into the area to take a shot that deflected the defense.
The first warning of the Eagles it was the colombian Roger Martinezwho went down to Soteldotherefore, came the changes of the Tanotaking out Roger and to Spanish Alvaro Fidalgoentering the Peruvian relay Peter Aquinas Y savior kingsalthough the latter in less than a minute was painted yellow after a foul on The tooth.
To top, girl He continued to play the villain by letting go of the second goal all alone. Valdes he stole the ball totally alone in the midfield, he advanced several meters remaining alone against Nahueltherefore he yielded to Kingswho controlled, was late and could not finish when he took a shot that the goalkeeper deflected with his leg.
The options ran out The liceso he sent Sebastian Cordova for puratawhile Martin entered by vineyardsoccurring at 77′ one more arrival of the people from the capital through Valdeswho surpassed Angle To top it off, though, El Paton showed up to tell him no.
Unfortunately for the U of Nuevo Leonthey never found the compass in the match, without being able to harm the visiting bow and to top it off, Count he was expelled at 88′ for an action where he ended up trampling louis sourcesapart from the french Andre-Pierre Gignac He also received the preventive card for claiming.
Already with one more man, America He had more options to be able to finish the match. In the 90′, came a free kick converted by Jonathan Dos Santosfinding in the area a Henrywho took out a shoe that El Paton again he deflected with his leg, however, his revenge came at 90+1′ when a shot was deflected by the stitch to seal the 0-2.
When finishing the work, The bomb he celebrated effusively, so the Nazarene admonished him, then another card came to Nahuel to claim and finally, The tooth was also painted after a tough tackle on Not here; Already with fallen royal morals, the Colombian Juan Otero He was nothing to put the third if it were not for the goalkeeper.
With this, the U of Nuevo Leon remained located in the second step with 32 points, while America he spun his sixth consecutive victory to harvest 25 units and is already in fourth place, so he would enter league direct right now; tigers close by visiting Atlasthe love will receive the Blue Cross.
