At minute 16, after a pass from the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun, The bomb He turned around in the area to take a shot that went incredibly past the goalkeeper. Earl Edwards. For the 24', Zendejas He entered the area, cut down an opponent and took a shot that the goalkeeper could not reach. In the 63rd minute, The Chicote He took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper to just push the round; finally, in added time, Rayito It was enabled by the Chilean Diego Valdes to enter the area and shoot, thus closing the rout over the North American team.

After this visit to Revthe Eagles must now focus on the Liga MXwhere they will seek to maintain the top, to later close the process in the Concachampions inside the nest.

Here is the calendar America for their next 5 games:

🔚 @America club achieves an important victory in the first leg of the Quarterfinals of #ConcaChampions pic.twitter.com/VJvSPrlfRD — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 3, 2024

The team of André Jardine He leaves for a visit to Torreón. Things won't be easy because the Warriors are not eliminated and they are still thinking about sneaking into the Play-In after being twelfth with 14 points. This rivalry usually provides great matches with several goals, remembering the 4-3 in favor of the America in A2023, 2-2 in C2023, 3-3 in A2022 and the 2-3 that Santos won in C2022.