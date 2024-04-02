Because the Gillette Stadium was not going to be available next week, the New England Revolution had to serve as the venue for the Ida quarters of the CONCACAF Champions Cupwithout having much success, since the America he beat them 0-4 thanks to the captain Henry Martinthe American Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian Calderon and the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguezso they already have a foot and a half in the semifinals of the contest.
At minute 16, after a pass from the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun, The bomb He turned around in the area to take a shot that went incredibly past the goalkeeper. Earl Edwards. For the 24', Zendejas He entered the area, cut down an opponent and took a shot that the goalkeeper could not reach. In the 63rd minute, The Chicote He took advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper to just push the round; finally, in added time, Rayito It was enabled by the Chilean Diego Valdes to enter the area and shoot, thus closing the rout over the North American team.
After this visit to Revthe Eagles must now focus on the Liga MXwhere they will seek to maintain the top, to later close the process in the Concachampions inside the nest.
Here is the calendar America for their next 5 games:
Santos Laguna vs America
TSM Corona Stadium
Saturday, April 6
Matchday 14, Liga MX
The team of André Jardine He leaves for a visit to Torreón. Things won't be easy because the Warriors are not eliminated and they are still thinking about sneaking into the Play-In after being twelfth with 14 points. This rivalry usually provides great matches with several goals, remembering the 4-3 in favor of the America in A2023, 2-2 in C2023, 3-3 in A2022 and the 2-3 that Santos won in C2022.
America vs New England Revolution
Aztec stadium
Tuesday, April 9
Quarterbacks, Concachampions
After beating the NE Revolution, those from Coapa have already practically assured their stay in the semifinals, so they would probably come out with an alternative team by having such an advantage. The only way for the azulcremas to be left out is for them to collapse and be beaten 0-5 in their own field. Something really complicated.
America vs. Toluca
Aztec stadium
Saturday, April 13
Matchday 15, Liga MX
Another rivalry that gives us great sensations. Although it is not completely effective, the choricero group is in third place and is still stalking the first two, that is, the America already Striped, which takes two units. The statistics are even between the two because the last three matches have been draws, looking further back the Red Devils won 2-1 and previously, the Eagles won by the minimum.
Cougars vs America
University Olympic Stadium
Saturday, April 20
Matchday 16, Liga MX
He arrives Capital Classic. It is said that there is no greater rivalry in Mexico City, since the two institutions foster sporting hatred of the rival, which is noticeable every time they meet on a field. Although the university students were collapsing as the contest progressed, that type of situation is normally not a factor when it comes to a Classic. Universidad Nacional is not eliminated either, therefore, they will want to overcome their staunch rival and in the process get closer to the play-offs.
Puebla vs America
Cuauhtémoc Stadium
Friday, April 26
Matchday 17, Liga MX
The regular phase of the contest culminates with the visit of the azulcremas to La Franja. The camoteros are one of the few teams that have already been eliminated, but that does not mean that they have been an easy team, since their players have tried their best, but having such a discreet squad, they do not usually keep up and end up being surpassed. The reality is that a victory is expected from the visit, since the Puebla board is already thinking about the next championship.
