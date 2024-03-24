Last tournament when no one expected it, América closed the signing of Igor Lichnovsky on loan from Tigres at the close of the summer market, this after the Coapa board failed with all the defenders it sought to buy throughout the world. The arrival of the Chilean was more than criticized by everyone around the club, since he was someone who did not even play with the UANL, but the defender ignored the criticism and his results to this day within the nest have been excellent.
For this reason, it gives the impression that the defender has earned his full continuity in the team, he is someone who stole the starting position from day one, he is key in André Jardine's eleven, his personality and way of being has fact that generates a special bond with the majority of the fans, he has just passed 30 years old, so it is expected that he will be able to be in full sporting form for much longer and in case anyone doubted his great moment, after years of absence, today again account is selected by Chile.
The departure of Sebastián Cáceres is a fact yet to be accomplished, something that cannot be avoided. That being the case, the board cannot afford to lose the entire pair of center backs, the club must negotiate with the Tigres the transfer of Lichnovsky no matter what. , since the Chilean has earned his continuity on and off the field. His market value right now is 4 million euros.
