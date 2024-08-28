Club América is aiming high and has set its sights on one of the best attackers on the continent to reinforce the offense of André Jardine According to the portal Passion Eagle, It is none other than the 25-year-old Colombian striker, Juan Camilo Hernandezbetter known as ‘Cucho‘ which belongs to the current champion of Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup, Columbus Crew.
Currently the player has his highest value in the market being in 13 million eurosthis is because he has been a key player in the recent success of the North American team where he has recorded 82 matches, 52 goals and 21 assists.
The current situation of the Eagles has forced them to think about reinforcing their offense, the young player has played in clubs such as Deportivo Pereira, America de Cali, Watford FC, Huesca Sports Society, Real Club Deportivo Mallorca and Getafethat is, he has experience in four different countries, Colombia, Spain, England and the United States.
At the national team level, he is a player who has represented his country in the South American Under-20 Championship and the Under-20 World Cup, where he was an important part of both tournaments. However, at the absolute level he has not been so lucky, since since his debut in 2019 he has only worn the Colombian jersey on four occasions.
