The activity of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament will resume this weekend, after all the Mexican soccer teams (with the exception of Monterrey) have concluded their participation in the League Cup 2023.
In the case of the Cruz Azul Football Club, they will receive Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 4 from the Azteca Stadium.
Meanwhile, the transfer market window is still open and the sky-blue board seeks to continue strengthening its squad, which will be led by Joaquin Moreno after the cessation of Ricardo Ferretti as coach of the blue team.
One of those aimed at reinforcing the defense of La Maquina is Bruno Mendez, who ends his contract with Corinthians and is close to being able to negotiate with any team. The market value is at $5 million so it could be an acceptable negotiation.
Another of the most active clubs during this transfer window is Club América, which seeks to strengthen its defense, which has been its weakest area in recent tournaments.
In the last few hours there has been talk of the interests of Sergio Ramos and Cesar Montes As options for the blue creams to renew the defense. However, an alleged interest in a footballer who once loved Cruz Azul has also been uncovered.
Is about Bruno Mendez, Uruguayan defender who plays in Brazil. Sources close to the Americanists assure that the Uruguayan is an option that has been gaining momentum as the end of his contract approaches and has not yet been renewed, so it would be another of the capital club’s options to reinforce its defense in case of that the signings of bouquets either mountains.
