The Pentagon announced today, Thursday, that the United States will begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jets in October.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said the training would begin after the Ukrainian pilots received English language training in September.

Ryder added that the fighter flight training will take place in Arizona.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, on Monday, during an official visit to Greece, that Athens had offered to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

“We have an important result for the air coalition: Greece will take part in training our pilots on the F-16,” Zelensky told reporters, in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Thank you for this offer.

Last Saturday, the TV channel “24 Kanal” quoted Oleksey Reznikov, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, as saying that “the training of pilots has already begun.”

The report stated that engineers and technicians are also receiving training. Reznikov did not indicate the location of the training.