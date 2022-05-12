América could not straighten the path in the 14 minutes that remained pending in the match against Unión Magdalena and sealed a new failure in the Colombia Cup, being eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournament.

This Thursday the game was completed that was suspended on Wednesday in the 79th minute, when the electricity went out at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta. To top it off, a heavy downpour then fell, flooding the stage court.



The score, which was 2-1 at the time of the suspension, did not change in the remaining time and thus, America sentenced its elimination in a semester to be forgotten.. He had already been eliminated from the semi-final home runs of the League.

America still does not even reach the semifinals

The Reds wrote another chapter of their failures in the Cup. It is the only one of the so-called ‘greats’ that has never won the tournament and has not even been able to reach the semifinals, since it began to be played in its new stage, in 2008.

All the emotions of the match occurred before the suspension. Barely 26 seconds went by when América scored the first goal of the game, with a mid-range shot by Daniel Hernández. That goal equalized the series and led to shots from the penalty spot.

However, after 24 minutes, an error shared between goalkeeper Joel Graterol and Brayan Vera allowed defender Jermein Peña to take the rebound, tie the game and put Unión ahead in the series again.

Unión Magdalena, who had already won 1-2 in Cali in the first leg, got on top of the game and also on the scoreboard: at 42 minutes, Isaac Camargo was in front of goalkeeper Graterol, after a good sequence of passes between Ronaldo Lora and Jermein Peña, and scored the final 2-1.

Union Magdalena’s next rival in the Cup



Unión Magdalena will face La Equidad in the quarterfinals, who eliminated Atlético Bucaramanga on Wednesday: tied 0-0 away after winning 2-0 in the first leg, at Techo.

