Missiles of this type can help destroy Russian tanks, and are part of a new military aid package for Kiev to be unveiled next week.
The ammunition can be fired from the US Abrams tanks, which an informed source said are expected to be delivered to Ukraine within weeks.
A US official said Monday that the new aid package would be worth between $240 million and $375 million, depending on its content.
Depleted uranium ammunition
- Depleted uranium is used in weapons because it can penetrate tanks and armor more easily due to its density and other physical properties.
- Shells containing it become sharper and ignite on contact with armor.
- According to the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, depleted uranium munitions cannot be considered nuclear weapons.
- Research says depleted uranium does not meet legal definitions of nuclear, radiological, toxic, chemical, toxic, or incendiary weapons.
