It is well known that Grupo Televisa and Grupo Orlegi have a very good relationship that practically tournament by tournament leads them to make moves with each other in order to benefit from reinforcements, exchanges, among other things.
Now facing the next Apertura 2023 tournament, it seems that they would have made one more move between the two institutions, just days after the Closing 2023 concluded.
According to information from the journalist ESPN, john sutcliffe, Peter Aquino He will no longer be part of the Club América squad and will become Santos Laguna’s new reinforcement for the midfield.
In this way, the chances of the Eagles making one of the signings that they have sought the most to reinforce the left side with the lagoon element could rise, Omar Fields.
In this way, it is very likely that the output of Peter Aquino heading to the Comarca Lagunera, come accompanied by the possible incorporation of the young Mexican defender to the Nest. The rumor comes because the position of Omar Fields It is one of the ones that the campus needs the most and the board of directors has placed a lot of emphasis on the fact that it would be reinforced for the Opening 2023.
Even though she’s barely 20 years old, Omar Fields It has a great filming in Mexican soccer. He currently records 91 participations with the Torreón team in which he has collaborated in 10 scores, divided into seven assists and three goals. In the event that he arrives, América would add one of the best prospects in Mexican soccer to its squad.
