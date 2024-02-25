THE CHAMPION OF MEXICO!

AMERICA WON! The Águilas cut Cruz Azul's streak and win the Clásico Joven with a goal from Quiñones. Further: https://t.co/6v9VZfmxbU pic.twitter.com/VzDYlVjzsO — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 25, 2024

To begin with, the feathered footballers wore a patch on their uniform with the famous phrase of 'It's all Layún's fault', where you could notice the three stars referring to the three league titles, as well as the signature of the right back. In addition to this, his penalty goal against Blue Cross with which they were crowned in the Clausura 2013. Already on the field, the one formed in Veracruz Red Sharks He was hugged by all his classmates who accompanied him in the last semester and then was photographed with his three trophies.

TRIBUTE TO LAYUN 🙌 América will take the field against Cruz Azul with a patch in honor of Miguel Layún, who will be honored during the match. It's all your fault! 😆 pic.twitter.com/bJ2jlgdPMB — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) February 25, 2024

Everything was always your fault @Miguel_layun 👏👏👏 Well deserved tribute 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/P9F5SCtUpy — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 25, 2024

