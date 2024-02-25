As if those words of Miguel Sabah were still lapidary, Blue Cross It seems that he was afraid again Young Classic and after six victories in a row he knew defeat against his greatest rival, the Americawho beat him by the minimum of Julian Quiñones in it Aztec stadium.
The night at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was magical for the azulcremas fans, since prior to the commitment, a tribute was paid to the recently retired Miguel Layunwho for years was pointed out as the culprit of the team's poor results and later became captain and reference, ending his career with the Apertura 2023 trophy.
To begin with, the feathered footballers wore a patch on their uniform with the famous phrase of 'It's all Layún's fault', where you could notice the three stars referring to the three league titles, as well as the signature of the right back. In addition to this, his penalty goal against Blue Cross with which they were crowned in the Clausura 2013. Already on the field, the one formed in Veracruz Red Sharks He was hugged by all his classmates who accompanied him in the last semester and then was photographed with his three trophies.
After bitter moments in El Nido, the history of the Jarocho began to change precisely in the grand final of the Clausura 2013 when the Águilas fell to their home for the second leg final, but after an own goal from Alejandro Castro Everything had to be decided in the penalty shootout, where precisely the two-time World Cup player converted the shot of the championship. A year later, he became monarch again thanks to the Argentine Antonio Mohamedbeing in charge of lifting the trophy as he is the designated captain of Turco.
After that he fulfilled his dream of playing in Europe, playing in the WatfordEdit from England, then in Porto of Portugal, as well as the Seville and Villarreal from Spain, until he returned to Liga MX by the hand of Striped in 2019, where he also tasted the sweetness of victory with the 2019 Apertura title. After two years, he returned to Coapa to be monarch and put an end to his successful career.
AMERICA:
Join the azulcrema community! (H3)
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#América #sealed #tribute #Layún #victory #Cruz #Azul #Young #Classic
Leave a Reply