America and Santos Laguna They starred in what is, so far, the match of the day. I could describe what happened during the match, from Juan Francisco Brunetta’s goal in the second minute of the match to Alex Zendejas’ goal in the seventy-sixth minute, and I will hardly be able to capture what the 4-3 score in favor of the Águilas really embodied. They simply don’t believe in anyone.
André Jardine has already qualified América to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, still having four games left, so the question now will be how to close the championship, whether with a star team, substitutes or with a mix between both teams.
America will visit a Striped in need of wins to climb positions and not depend on a perfect record in the two games they have pending. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz will face for the first time the team that he coached a few months ago.
Until just a few weeks ago, talking about America vs. Atlético San Luis It was talking about the leaders of the Mexican championship. However, the Potosinos have fallen into a bad streak that the Azulcremas and other clubs have been able to take advantage of, so this match will lack the brilliance that it had in bunches a short time ago.
The night of Saturday, November 4, will be special for Azulcremas fans, as they will receive one of the winningest coaches in the history of Club América. Miguel Herrera, today strategist of the Tijuana Xoloswon two league titles with Coapa, and now fights to take Xolaje, at least, to the play-in zone.
Tigres will receive the already classified America on the last day of the Mexican championship. If things continue as they have been until now, the match on matchday seventeen could define the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
