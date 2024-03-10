Robert Habeck could have visited many companies in Chicago. Siemens has a large branch with 2,400 employees in the metropolis in the Midwest of the United States. The confectionery manufacturer Haribo opened a factory not far from Chicago last year that is set to become significantly larger. Habeck in the Gold Bear production – that would have made nice pictures. But at the end of his trip to America on Saturday, the Federal Minister of Economics visited another company: the German mechanical engineering company Trumpf. Of all things.

Trump boss Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller is one of the harshest critics of the traffic light coalition's policies, especially Habeck's economic and energy policy. In October last year, she accused the Green politician of damaging the economy instead of promoting economic development.

It was about export permits for machines for the Chinese market, which were stuck at the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). “Despite many attempts at intervention on our part, our open positions have increased to a high double-digit million amount,” said the Trump boss at the time. She expects the ministry to support companies in the already difficult economic situation.

Backlog of applications for civil-military goods resolved

So now the reconciliation visit? “No,” says Habeck, the reason is very simple: “It is a strong company here in the Chicago area.” Yes, Trumpf had export problems, “simply because they produce such high-quality products that are now available when there are so many crises and conflicts in the world are also subject to export controls”. The federal government must prevent dual-use goods – products that can be used in both the civilian and military sectors – from falling into the wrong hands. “There was a certain backlog of applications, but they were processed,” says Habeck. “In this respect, I think that this problem has been largely eliminated and the rest will follow.”







When Lutz Labisch, Trumpf's North American boss, leads Habeck through the “Smart Factory” on the outskirts of Chicago, the Bafa matter is not an issue. The striking building with the reddish steel girders – a reminiscence of the “Rust Belt” – is a kind of showroom in which Trumpf shows American customers how they can produce sheet metal largely automated, i.e. with little to no staff. The most expensive device in the hall costs two million dollars and is largely produced locally in the United States. It is a business that promises high growth rates in times of skilled labor shortages.

“And now there’s a strike?” asks Habeck when the robot in one of the demonstration systems refuses to bend new metal sheets. The unexpected production stoppage was quickly resolved; someone in the tour group did not maintain the safety distance, whereupon the machine switched off. Habeck does what he likes to do at appointments of this kind: he jokes, presses buttons and marvels in a photographer-friendly way when the robot moves as if by magic. On the previous boat tour along the Chicago skyline, he wasn't so relaxed – just no photos that might look like a vacation.