America: Saudi Arabia is an essential partner, and our cooperation is strategic to confront threats

The US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, confirmed that Saudi Arabia is an important partner working with America to confront the threats coming from Yemen and others.

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threaten the chances of achieving peace in Yemen, and it is an attempt to impede global energy supplies.

The Foreign Ministry added that these attacks show a lack of concern for the safety of civilians, and the Houthi militia must immediately stop its attacks.