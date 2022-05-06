Mexico City.- The eagles of Club América, in the middle of the campaign. being in the basement of the general classification, he decided to change the technical director after the poor results that the team had with Santiago Solari in his third campaign after failing in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021 of Liga MX.

The eagles were not the same team as with the strategist who took them to the top for two consecutive contests. The board did not tolerate the bad results and was in charge of summoning the former Real Madrid to end his project and give space to Fernando Ortiz, who came to save the ‘potatoes’ in the second round until he got the ticket to the league.

In this week of recess those from Coapa will be waiting to meet their next rival in the Quarterfinals, today (Thursday) they had a friendly match against Foals of Iron of Atlante and achieved a severe victory in their sports facilities by 10-1.

Hours later, the sports president, Santiago Baños, in an interview for ESPN, gave details of what Santiago Solari’s relationship was like, which was not “close” at all, which was one of the reasons why the first team could not the expected results, mainly as a local at the Azteca Stadium, where he was left with the desire to celebrate a victory in the tournament.

“There are different ways of being of each coach and there are those who have better empathy or group management. Santiago was more introverted, he did not have such direct communication with the player. Nobody is saved here, from good or bad results,” shared Santiago Baños .

Santiago Solari officiated his last match in Liga MX when Club América suffered a draw against Gallos de Querétaro in Mexico City in stoppage time. The tie was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so he explained what that moment was like when he thanked him for his dedication and professionalism as a coach.

“I summoned Santiago to my office and told him that the project and his participation had ended here. We were grateful for what he did, in the end it is football and we have to be protagonists in terms of titles,” explained the sports president in the same talk. .