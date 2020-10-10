Washington: The US National Security Advisor (NSA) said that China’s attempt to control the LAC on the strength of India is part of its expansionary aggression. Now the time has come to accept that China is not going to change its aggressive stand by negotiation and agreement.

Actually, there has been a deadlock between China and India on the border in eastern Ladakh for the last five months and due to this, tension has increased in both countries. High-level diplomatic and military negotiations are going on to resolve this deadlock between the two sides, but the solution has not been found so far.

“The aggression of the Communist Party of China is clear”

Commenting on China in Utah earlier this week, US NSA Robert O’Brien said, “The CCP (Communist Party of China) expansionist aggression on the border with India is evident where China is on the Line of Actual Control with the strength of Trying to control. China’s expansionist aggression is also evident in Taiwan where the Navy and Air Force of the People’s Liberation Army are constantly conducting military exercises to threaten. “

He said, “Companies involved in Beijing’s special international development program ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) are paying non-transparent and volatile Chinese debt to Chinese companies that employ Chinese laborers in the infrastructure development program. . “

“Cannot agree to change China by negotiation”

The NSA said that many projects are non-essential and built incorrectly and they are ‘white elephants’. He said, “Now these countries have become dependent on Chinese debt and have weakened their sovereignty. They have no choice whether to vote in the United Nations or support the party’s stand on any issue that the Communist Party of China is important She believes.

He said, “The time has come to accept that the communists cannot agree or force China to change by negotiation or compromise. There will be no benefit from keeping an eye or being polite. We have been doing this for a long time.” Huh.”

O’Brien said that America has to stand against China and protect the American people.

He said, “We must vigorously promote American prosperity and peaceful conduct and increase American influence on the world.” The NSA said that this is what America actually did under Trump’s leadership.

