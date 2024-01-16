A big surprise was the departure of the coach América de Cali, Lucas González, decision that was communicated this Monday night by the Valle del Cauca cast through a statement.

It may be of interest to you: Jhon Durán, on the radar of the Premier League 'colossus' club: he is leaving Milan

“América de Cali informs its fans, the media and the general public that technical director Lucas González will not continue leading the professional team,” reads the text shared by the scarlet team.

The official message states that the members of González's coaching staff will not continue in the 'mechita' either. “We thank the professor and his coaching staff, Alexis Henríquez, Tiago Pina and Carlos Tabares, for their professionalism and we wish them success in their future projects,” the statement reads.

America goes for Ricardo Gareca

Marcela Gómez, president of AMérica de Cal and daughter of Tulio Gómez, the club's largest shareholder, revealed through an official video that the institution is in talks with Ricardo Gareca.

“We have decided to focus our efforts on our plan A for technical direction, Ricardo Gareca, with whom we started conversations. The 'Tiger' is an idol for the American fans and we hope to continue writing history with these colors,” said the board.

🔊 Statements from our president, Marcela Gómez on the topic of Arturo Vidal and technical direction of the professional team. pic.twitter.com/WCO2yDXc59 — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) January 16, 2024

So things are, Marcela Gomez completely ruled out the hiring of the player Arturo Vidal, who in recent days was in negotiations with the Valle del Cauca club.

“An agreement has not been reached for Arturo Vidal, therefore, we are giving up continuing with his signing,” he said.

Arturo Vidal celebrates the title in the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas. Efe

SPORTS