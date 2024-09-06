Disappointing, that is perhaps the most accessible term that can be used to define César Montes’ time at Almería. The Mexican arrived last summer at the Iberian team as their most valuable signing of all time and enjoying the best salary in their squad, so it was expected that his performance on the field would be outstanding, something that has not happened. Montes was pointed out as one of those responsible for the club’s relegation and now, after three games in the second division, he is leaving the team.
From Spain it has been confirmed that the captain of the Mexican National Team in the last Copa América will stop being a footballer for Almería after the FIFA break to continue his career in Russia, where he will sign with Lokomotiv Moscow. The transfer has been agreed between the clubs and with the endorsement of the footballer, the final transfer price is 8 million euros fixed plus variable and the contract of the former Monterrey player will be valid for 5 years.
Montes didn’t have much of a market in Europe, and he wasn’t even considering leaving until he was relegated to the bench. As for the Liga MX market, he received several calls from América and didn’t hesitate to reject each one of them. Now, he remains in Europe, which was the goal of the center back, however, he will do so in a league that to this day maintains the veto from both UEFA and FIFA to compete internationally.
#America #ruled #Cesar #Montes #heading #Russia
