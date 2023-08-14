The United States announced Monday that it will send Ukraine $200 million in new security aid.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, in a statement, that the aid includes ammunition for air defense, artillery, anti-armor equipment, and additional equipment to support mine clearance efforts.

Two officials confirmed Monday’s announcement of $200 million would be the first tranche of a previously authorized $6.2 billion presidential drawing power.

As of July 25, the United States has allocated more than $43.7 billion in military and security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

On Thursday, the White House asked the US Congress for an additional $13 billion to provide more military support to Ukraine.