“COP28 is very important, as it is the first conference to evaluate the progress we have all made in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement,” Warburg said.

He stressed that the conference represents a “unique opportunity” to mobilize the world and to significantly intensify all efforts to achieve these goals in this crucial decade.

The US State Department spokesman outlined his country’s priorities during the climate summit with a number of points, saying:

We will focus on achieving strong and significant outcomes on the key negotiated issues mandated by this year’s Conference of the Parties, the first ambitious global stocktaking exercise under the Paris Agreement, to finalize financing arrangements, including the Loss and Damage Fund.

Provide further guidance to advance the Paris Agreement’s global goal on adaptation.

Strong decisions on each of these items are the cornerstone of success at the current COP.

In addition to the results of the negotiations, we will work to confront climate change by strengthening national action to achieve domestic goals and those of the Paris Agreement, as well as through the many efforts we are making on the sidelines of the “Cop28” Conference of the Parties. To strengthen the Results Action Plan and through voluntary initiatives by Parties and other non-Parties stakeholders to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We will work with Parties, multilateral development banks, and other public and private financing institutions to highlight and mobilize more support for the inclusive global financing efforts we will need to maintain the 1.5°C target and work on plans to support vulnerable countries and communities. To address the impacts of adaptation and climate.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai represents an important opportunity to put the world on track to maintain the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is crucial to avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

cooperation

This comes at a time when the US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry, said that the United States will work with China to make the relevant United Nations negotiations successful.

Cooperation between the United States and China, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, is seen as essential to ensuring consensus during Cop28.

Kerry said about his meeting with his Chinese counterpart this month, “We decided to work together to make the COP a success and to make the assessment of the global situation a success,” according to what Reuters reported.

This edition of the United Nations Climate Conference represents a turning point in the history of confronting climate change, after the Paris Agreement “COP21” held in France in 2015, which is the first global agreement legally binding to work to limit the phenomenon of global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius and to continue efforts. To limit the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to the level before the industrial revolution.

Environmental specialists believe that many are already looking forward to “COP28” to put in place the necessary steps to ensure that the climate conference leads to tangible results on several issues, most notably those related to the climate financing crisis, seeking to further reduce emissions, and keeping the atmospheric temperature below 1.5 degrees. And the issue of providing modern technology to developing countries to facilitate adaptation to the effects of climate change.