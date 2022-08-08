Yesterday, América returned to the path of victory by beating, not without difficulties, the Bravos de Juárez by a score of 2-1. A cold and rainy night at the Azteca Stadium hosted the last game of the seventh day of the 2022 Opening Tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Americanists went ahead with a couple of headers from Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, although they passed close to Alfredo Talavera’s goal. Men like Alejandro Zendejas and Henry Martin also tried mid-range shots with little success.
The border team withdrew well and their standing was effective in counteracting the Americanist attacks, in addition to coming out correctly looking to surprise the national team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
The first half ended with a scoreless draw. For the complementary part, coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz no longer sent Diego Valdés to the field, who went unnoticed, to now give Miguel Layún a chance. Immediately the ‘Guilty’ made himself felt and thanks to his speed the dangerous centers began in the Juarez area.
The goal was not long in coming, and at 59′ Henry Martin He took advantage of an excellent ball pass from Layún to win the mark over Carlos Salcedo, putting in an accurate header to open the scoring. Only four minutes later, the Mexican defender Emilio Lara, who experienced an outstanding performance, put in a pass as if with his hand, so that the ‘Bomba’ shot with his right leg and sealed the double.
When it seemed that the Bravos were finished, at 89′ Alan Medina took advantage of the weak mark of the American defenders to shoot and leave Guilelrmo Ochoa standing. At that moment the team led by the suspended Hernán Cristante turned everything to the front and put the team in serious trouble. Americasince Carlos Salcedo and ‘Toro’ Fernández were close to ruining the celebration in Coapa.
This is how the final whistle came from Luis Enrique Santander, in addition to highlighting that the Braves missed a penalty in the way of Maximiliano Silvera. With this result, America got their second victory of the tournament, and are in 14th place with 7 units. Now they will be facing the Pumas next Saturday, in the Classic.
#America #returns #victory #suffering #victory #Braves
Leave a Reply