“The decision has been adopted,” said the organization’s Brazilian president, Santiago Irrazabal Mourao, to applause.

132 countries supported the return of the United States, while 15 abstained from voting, and 10 countries, including Iran, Syria, China, and especially Russia, opposed.

Earlier Monday, the United States requested a return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This was after its withdrawal from it in 2018 during the reign of former President Donald Trump.

It is noteworthy that the United States previously withdrew from UNESCO in 1984 and returned to the organization after an absence that lasted nearly 20 years in October 2003.