This step is considered the last regulatory step before the US Department of Commerce provides more than $100 billion in federal aid aimed at strengthening the American electronic chip industry inside the United States, and “abroad with conditions.”

The move comes with the aim of pushing chip and semiconductor manufacturing operations in the world’s largest economy, to keep pace with technological progress in China.

It is worth noting that China, for its part, restricts the export of two minerals essential for the semiconductor industry to other countries.

After the latest restrictions, the Office of the Chip Support Program, which is preparing to provide grants worth $39 billion, and loans and other loan guarantees worth $75 billion, will prohibit companies that will receive financing from significantly increasing their production or expanding their manufacturing in China.

Funding will be limited to companies that wish to develop their production outside the United States, and their funding will be increased in specific proportions at 5 percent for the development of modern electronic chips, and 10 percent for previous technology that is 28 nanometers or older.

“The initiative to support chip manufacturing in the United States was originally agreed upon as an initiative to enhance American national security,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The minister explained that placing guardrails represents a guarantee that companies receiving funding from the US government are working to enhance the country’s national security, and at the same time, the government is coordinating closely with allies “to strengthen global supply chains and enhance our collective security.”