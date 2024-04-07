It was in the 58th minute when the locals took the lead thanks to their under-17 team, Stephano Carrillo, who took advantage of his first start to score his first goal in the top circuit. The striker received the ball, advanced and easily took off Luis Malagon To define. However, at 75', the answer came when the captain Henry Martin he left the ball to the American Alejandro Zendejas on the edge of the area to take a low shot that beat Carlos Acevedo.

After this, the Brazilian's team André Jardine should focus again on CONCACAF Champions Cup and then get back into the Liga MX.

Here is the schedule of the following Ave matches:

THE BIRD COULD NOT FLY ❌️ América rescued a point in Torreón with a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna.#TVCDeportes #America #Saints pic.twitter.com/i82B4cWCMw — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) April 7, 2024

America vs. Pachuca

Aztec stadium

Tuesday, April 23 (Tentative date)

First leg semi-final, Concachampions