This Saturday at TSM Corona Stadium, America rescued the 1-1 draw against Santos Lagunaon Matchday 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich was enough to stay at the top of the league with 28 points, taking advantage of the fall of Striped in view of Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium.
It was in the 58th minute when the locals took the lead thanks to their under-17 team, Stephano Carrillo, who took advantage of his first start to score his first goal in the top circuit. The striker received the ball, advanced and easily took off Luis Malagon To define. However, at 75', the answer came when the captain Henry Martin he left the ball to the American Alejandro Zendejas on the edge of the area to take a low shot that beat Carlos Acevedo.
After this, the Brazilian's team André Jardine should focus again on CONCACAF Champions Cup and then get back into the Liga MX.
Here is the schedule of the following Ave matches:
America vs New England Revolution
Aztec stadium
Tuesday, April 9
Quarterbacks, Concachampions
After his collision with Santos Lagunathe Eagles must resume the CONCACAF Champions Cup against the North American team, which they beat 0-4 without difficulty in the first leg quarterfinals. The azulcrema team would have to be a total disaster to be left out of the competition, since it needs to be overcome from 0-5, something that seems extremely complicated, but taking into account that the Revs They have barely won a match in the MLS. This could be a simple procedure for those from Coapa, although that does not mean they should lower their arms so much.
America vs. Toluca
Aztec stadium
Saturday, April 13
Matchday 15, Liga MX
After completing his task in the Concachampionsthe Millions They return to action in the local tournament against a team that always makes things difficult for them. Over the years, the Red Devils have become a kind of 'bogeyman' of the feathered ones and although this semester they started with many irregularities, in the end they have managed to understand the Portuguese coach's idea Renato Tapiawho has to join the League to compensate for the pitiful elimination of the team in the Concachampions during the round of 16.
Cougars vs America
University Olympic Stadium
Saturday, April 20
Matchday 16, Liga MX
One more edition of Capital Classic. When it seemed that Universidad Nacional was beginning to fall behind in the semester, it is still alive having beaten 0-4 against Mazatlan in it El Encanto Stadium to hold on to your chances Play-In. In this type of match the statistics do not usually matter, since nothing is written, but it is clear that it will not be easy because the Argentine's Gustavo Lema They will be playing their last cards to avoid being eliminated.
(TO CONFIRM)
America vs. Pachuca
Aztec stadium
Tuesday, April 23 (Tentative date)
First leg semi-final, Concachampions
Although it is not yet official, it is possible that these two teams will meet in the semifinals of the Concachampions and the first match would be at the Águilas' home, since the Tuzos scored more goals in the first leg quarters by beating 0-5 against the Herediano from Costa Rica. Depending on who scores the most points, they will have the joy of locking the key at home. Unfortunately for the azulcremas, yes Toluca It is a kind of 'bogeyman', those from Bella Airosa are the true 'bogeyman' of the capital team, as their plans have been thwarted several times.
Puebla vs America
Cuauhtémoc Stadium
Friday, April 26
Matchday 17, Liga MX
Probably already qualified League for the title, the America visit on the last date to La Franja, one of the few clubs that have already been eliminated from the tournament. Luck was not on the side of the camoteros, who despite being at the bottom gave good performances, leaving everything on the field. For this date, Coapa's team may come out with substitutes, while the locals will seek to close with their heads held high in front of their fans, seeking a victory.
