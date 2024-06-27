The Mexican National Team is going from bad to worse. The team led by Jaime Lozano is on the verge of elimination from the 2024 Copa América and the team shows no signs of progress. In this sense, the Mexican Football Federation would have a plan B on the table in case the failure in the tournament organized by Conmebol and Concacaf occurs.
According to a report from Diario Récord, Televisa would have presented an emergency plan to the FMF in this situation. The television station, with the endorsement of Emilio Azcárraga, would give it to André Jardine, coach of Club América, so that he could take on El Tri. to the 2026 World Cup.
The Brazilian coach has had a brilliant run in Liga MX, as he managed to get Atlético San Luis, one of the weakest teams in the league, to compete in the playoffs. In addition, the coach achieved a second championship with the Águilas del América.
The journalist Carlos Ponce said that they are tired of the current process and that they are looking for an immediate change. “We know that when it comes from the most influential, it is generally obeyed,” said the collaborator of Diario Récord in reference to the alleged intervention of the owner of Televisa.
Juan Carlos Rodríguez, president of the FMF, would have received this message from Televisa, but according to what is indicated in this report, ‘La Bomba’ is confident of getting a victory against Ecuador and getting a pass to the quarterfinals.
