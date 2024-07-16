Miami (AFP)

Ramon Jesuron, president of the Colombian Football Federation, was released on bail after being arrested by US police in Miami over an incident that took place on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the Copa America final between his country and Argentina.

Miami police said in a report that Khesurun was arrested on charges of “assaulting an officer-employee” Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chaos ensued as fans stormed the stadium gates, causing some to fall to the ground and others to try to sneak in through the huge air conditioning ducts, delaying the start of the final by 82 minutes.

After being released on $2,000 bail, Khesoron reportedly said he had a pass to access the entire stadium “but a security guard ignored it.”

He added to El Heraldo newspaper: “I insisted to him (the security guard) that I had to go in and he pushed me, and a ridiculous and unnecessary fight broke out.”

Defending champions Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 after extra time, thanks to a goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that Jessoron, 71, was not allowed to enter the stadium with his son and some of his family members after the awards ceremony.

Ben Hesuron clashed with the security guard who prevented them from entering.

The newspaper explained that Jessoron, vice president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), also participated in the dispute before police officers intervened.

Miami police announced in a statement that 27 people were arrested and 55 others were expelled from the stadium during the match.