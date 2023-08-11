Friday, August 11, 2023
America rejects and accuses journalist for ‘violating women’s rights’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
America rejects and accuses journalist for ‘violating women’s rights’

Cali America

AmÃ©rica de Cali and the journalist Diego Saviola.

América de Cali and the journalist Diego Saviola.

The club issued a statement with its position.

cali america strongly rejected the attitude of the journalist Diego Beuth ‘Saviola’ and issued a statement to express his position on what he considers “violation of women’s rights.”

The scarlet club does not specify the situation presented with the Directv Sports communicator and the radio space Deportes sin Tabujos.

However, in the statement, América states that it has already submitted a request to Saviola inviting him to carry out his journalistic work. within the framework of respect and non-violation of the rights of club officials.

“In America we reject any type of transgression or violation of women’s rights, since we consider that they are the main and fundamental pillar of the family and society and we will not allow under any circumstances that the moral and/or physical integrity of women be violated. the people who serve our institution,” says part of the statement.

Even America is contemplating taking “legal, police or criminal action if warranted.”

America’s message generated a large number of reactions on social networks, although at the moment there is no clarity as to what happened with the journalist, who for his part has his accounts private.

SPORTS

More sports news

