Cruz Azul continues with the cleaning and rearming of the campus. The team has already lost several vital pieces in the achievement of the title and they still expect more casualties for 2022, however, in La Noria, they have also added reinforcements of good caliber both from the local market and the international market.
One of the footballers who are still listed on the start list is the Ecuadorian forward Brayan Angulo, beyond the few goals scored by the number ‘9’ since his arrival at Cruz Azul, the South American was involved in an indiscipline that has Affected his relationship with the club, Angulo disappeared without warning and without permission from the coaching staff for 3 days, something that the machine will not ignore.
That is why, according to Azteca Deportes, in Cruz Azul they offered the soccer player to the eagles of America, who were looking for a forward weeks ago, however, the response in the nest of Coapa was overwhelming, they rejected any option to take over the services of Brayan Angulo as the eagles look for an attacker with a different profile. The celestial ones will continue seeking to accommodate the Ecuadorian either inside or outside of Mexico, because their indiscipline must have consequences.
