The eagles of america they have not been able to win in this incipient Closing Tournament 2023. Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz reaped a new tie so far in the tournament, already getting three in a row, being one of the worst starts in recent years.
After Saturday night’s game against Puebla, the Azulcremas added their fourth worst start to the tournament in the last decade.
America’s worst performance in the first games it took place in the Clausura 2017 Tournament, when it fell to Jaguares (2-0), Toluca (2-1) and Tigres (4-1).
In addition, the last time America started a semester with 3 points It was in the 2015 Apertura, although there the units were the product of a victory, which was recorded against Pachuca (3-0), however, they lost to Atlas (3-1) and Puebla (4-2).
The second worst production of America at the start of the tournament was in the Clausura 2022. In that contest they added only one point in the first three games, the same one that was obtained against Pachuca, to later lose to Mazatlán (2-1) and Atlas (2-0).
Now they will seek to break the drought of three consecutive draws, when next Saturday they receive Mazatlán on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
For the Clausura 2023, the board headed by Santiago Baños only hired Israel Reyes and brought back Leonardo Suárez, who was on loan at Santos Laguna.
A few days after the transfer market closes, there is still the possibility that another player will arrive or leave the cream-blue box.
