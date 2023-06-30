Today, Friday, the United States officially returned to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), after it withdrew from it under the presidency of Donald Trump.

And the United States regained its membership following a vote during an extraordinary general conference of the organization, which is based in the French capital, Paris.

“The resolution has been adopted,” said Santiago Irrazabal Mourao, president of the Brazilian General Congress, to applause.

132 countries supported the return of the United States, while 15 abstained and ten countries opposed it.

Today, Friday, a Russian diplomat said, “We will be ready to welcome Washington’s desire” to return to UNESCO, considering that this “will make it possible to strengthen our organization.”

But he rectified, “We believe that they are trying to transfer us to a parallel world, which really exceeds all the miraculous descriptions contained in the books of Lewis Carroll,” and the latter is especially known for his novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Washington withdrew from UNESCO in October 2017.

And the United States, under the presidency of Barack Obama, stopped funding the United Nations organization, which represented a major setback for it, as US contributions constitute 22% of its budget.

However, Washington proposed, in a letter to the organization’s presidency in early June, a “plan” to return to it.

United States dues to UNESCO between 2011 and 2018 amounted to about $619 million, more than the organization’s annual budget of $534 million.

The US government said it had asked Congress to disburse $150 million for the organization for the 2024 fiscal year, an amount that will also be disbursed in the following years “until the arrears are absorbed”.