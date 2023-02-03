This weekend corresponds to matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and Club América will visit the Comarca Lagunera to face Santos Laguna in TSM Corona, one of the most complicated places in Mexican soccer.
The Águilas will arrive undefeated and after having won their first game in the tournament, after having given Mazatlán FC a 6-0 win that made them rise to the best eight in the general classification.
In such a way that the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz He has done some work in particular to arrive in the best way to face those from Torreón from El Nido before embarking on the trip to the North of the country.
The cream-blue team could travel with a full squad once they have recovered from their injuries, the Uruguayan striker Federico Vinas and the mexican jurgen dammsince they are still training separately and are only waiting to receive orders from the coaching staff and find out if they will be required to make the trip.
