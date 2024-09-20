After its last two wins in a row, Club América will look to get back on track when it visits Estadio Victoria to face Club Necaxa on Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament this Saturday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Fortunately for those from Coapa, there is good news, since André Jardine would be available to play Alejandro Zendejas and Diego Valdesafter several weeks of absence, due to their respective injuries
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Both the American and Chilean teams would have recovered from their respective injuries, in the case of Zendejas that his injury was more serious and took longer, he would not yet be available to complete the 90 minutes, but he could well start the match and come on as a substitute or come on for the second half.
In the case of the Andean player, his injury was less severe and his recovery was less extensive, but he would be back if the Brazilian coach so decides.
It should be remembered that, in the same way, the coaching staff decided not to risk them so much and wait a few more days for the match next week in Ohio, United States when they face Columbus Crew in the Champions Cup.
#America #recovers #key #players #face #Necaxa
Leave a Reply