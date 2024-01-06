Club América will debut in the Clausura 2024 tournament next Saturday, January 13 when it visits Xolos de Tijuana at the Mictlán Stadium. The azulcremas, current champions of the Liga MX, will seek to start on the right foot on their path towards the two-time Mexican soccer championship.
André Jardine had some doubts ahead of the match against the border team, but everything indicates that he will recover a player who was important in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023.
This is Brian Rodríguez, who according to a report by César Caballero, from the ESPN network, would already be fully recovered from his injury and could have minutes next weekend against Xolaje, if the coach decides so. Brazilian.
According to this information, Rodríguez will join the work of the Águilas, like the other foreigners, starting next week. It is likely that America will play with an alternative lineup in its first match of this season.
Last tournament, Brian Rodríguez played a total of 898 minutes, spread over 14 games, scoring four goals and giving one assist. The 23-year-old forward will have to start from scratch to compete for the position against Julián Quiñones and Jonathan Rodríguez, something that seems quite complicated.
The Uruguayan attacker missed the closing of the Apertura 2023 and the league after being injured in the matchday 14 match against Monterrey.
