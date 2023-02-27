América had a bitter taste in his mouth after his commitment on matchday 9 of Clausura 2023 of Liga MX against Atlas. The Eagles were leading the game comfortably by a score of 2-0 at minute 40, however, two long-distance shots by Brian ‘Huevo’ Lozano were enough for the Foxes to tie.
It seemed that the team led by Fernando Ortiz had complete control of the match, but the mischief of the Uruguayan winger, added to the poor placement of goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez, resulted in the final 2-2. This Saturday, March 4, the Azulcrema team will receive Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium.
Both squads are in need of a victory: the Coapa team needs the three points to return to the first four places in the general table, while the Tuzos come from two consecutive defeats.
The good news for Club América is that an important player on the attacking front could be back for this match. According to the most recent reports, Alejandro Zendejas will return to training for the cream-blue team on Monday or Tuesday.
“(Zendejas) is working very well, he has evolved very well. Let’s hope that this Monday he can add to some of the jobs we have, thinking to incorporate him and little by little take him to his best moment that he was living”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Zendejas will return to training with América this week and it will depend on his evolution if ‘Tano’ Ortiz considers him for the weekend’s commitment against the Tuzos or reserves him for the match against Tigres on Saturday, March 11.
