Five cases of malaria have been confirmed in Florida and Texas, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, marking the first time in 20 years that there has been a local incidence of the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

She added that the four cases in Florida, along with one in Texas, were diagnosed over a two-month period.

In a warning issued on Monday, it said malaria was a medical emergency and anyone showing symptoms should be “urgently examined”.

But she noted that the risk of contracting malaria remains low in the United States, and that most cases are acquired when people travel outside the country. She said 95 percent of malaria cases occur in Africa.