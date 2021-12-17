On Thursday evening, the US health authorities recommended using the “Pfizer” and “Moderna” vaccines instead of “Johnson & Johnson” to vaccinate all adults against Covid-19, due to blood clots that the single-dose vaccine is believed to be responsible for.

This recommendation issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “CDC” represents a painful blow to the company “Johnson & Johnson”, whose vaccine is accused of being behind nine deaths in the United States.

However, this recommendation does not mean banning this vaccine in the United States, as it will remain available, especially to people who cannot receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, especially due to allergic reactions that may be caused by the messenger RNA technology (RNA) on which these vaccines depend.