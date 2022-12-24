And the US National Weather Service said that temperatures are expected to drop to minus 13 degrees in Petersburg, the largest city in western Pennsylvania, to overcome previous levels recorded on Christmas Eve by ten degrees below zero in 1983. .

It is also expected that the capitals of the states of Florida and Georgia, Tallahassee and Atlanta, will have the lowest temperatures on Christmas Eve during the day, while Washington is waiting for the coldest weather it has witnessed on this day since 1906.

The arctic wave coincided with a storm of heavy snow and high winds that blew from the Great Lakes region Friday on its way to the valleys of the upper Mississippi and Ohio, causing disruptions to power systems, roads and commercial air traffic.

The extremely cold weather killed at least five people on Friday.

And the storms impeded the burning of intercity travel in the United States of America, on Friday, thousands of flights were delayed or canceled before the Christmas holidays due to a storm that “only happens once in a generation” in a large part of the United States that is witnessing icy cold and heavy snowfall.

Authorities warned that the conditions were “extremely dangerous for transportation”, while a large number of Americans were supposed to flock to roads and airports this holiday season.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday: “Please take this storm seriously, and I invite everyone to listen to the warnings at the local level,” stressing that “the matter is serious.”