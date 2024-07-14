América has been the team with the most presence in the Liga MX market this summer, at least in terms of the number of arrivals. This being the case, one of the areas where Coapa has signed more players in the midfield, something that generates surprise, since the duo formed by Jonathan dos Santos and Fidalgo was the most solid in the last sports year, however, one of the two has a chance of leaving, it is the ‘maguito’.
Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports reports that formal offers have arrived at América’s table from Europe for the transfer of Fidalgo this summer, and that is the case, both the club from Coapa and the player, hand in hand with his management, will analyze them to assess whether there is one that meets both what the eagles are asking for and what the playmaker wants, especially in sporting terms.
The source says that Coapa is 100% open to supporting the player’s dream of returning to Europe and seeking revenge, and therefore is open to negotiating his transfer, as long as the offers are up to expectations. This is the reason why the Eagles have signed a huge number of midfield players, Sanchez, Rodriguez and the latest Cervantes, because in this way they will be fully protected if they are not able to retain Fidalgo after the summer.
