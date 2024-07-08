The tournament has started for América and the first result was not all that positive for the eagles after the team from the capital of the country was defeated in their visit to Atlético de San Luis. It is clear that the huge number of casualties has affected André Jardine’s team too much, now, the board must continue with the mission of defining the arrival of reinforcements, as well as the departure of important people, especially foreigners, one of them could very well be Diego Valdés.
Gustavo Mendoza reports that Cruzeiro of Brazil has presented an initial offer for the signing of Diego Valdés. The Brazilian team, taking advantage of the huge investment in football in that nation, put 7 million dollars on the table of América as an initial offer, a figure that does not even come close to what they expect to receive in Coapa for the Chilean, since at the time they paid Santos 11 million dollars and the goal is to at least recover the investment.
Even though Cruzeiro’s offer was rejected, América is open to a transfer of Diego, because although the 30-year-old Chilean is an important man for Jardine, the reality is that Valdés, between injuries and poor performance, has not been as vital as he should have been in important matches. In the two titles won, he was a nightmare and in the CONCACAF elimination, his contribution was null, therefore, his transfer would not be crazy either.
#America #receives #offer #Diego #Valdés #Brazil
