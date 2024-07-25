The market is still open within América, however, with the tournament underway and the Leagues Cup about to begin, the movements that are made within the Coapa nest will be much more specific. The club understands that there may be several departures along the way, however, they will not be easy due to the difficulties in signing replacements. One of the names on the tightrope is that of Brian Rodríguez, who still has the idea of leaving and Peñarol has opened the door for him.
Press in Mexico confirms that Peñarol has sent a formal offer for the loan of Rodríguez for the remainder of the year, that is, the next 5 months. The loan entails an immediate compensation fee of one million dollars, plus an additional million if the Uruguayan meets certain sporting objectives. As for Brian’s position as well as his management, both give the green light and want the move to be completed as soon as possible.
The information confirms that to date América has not responded to Peñarol’s offer, they want to analyze it in detail before making a final decision. The reality is that the club has been considering Brian’s continuity for weeks, therefore they rejected the offers from Brazil, however, the player as well as his complicated legal representation, insist and push to force his departure from the eagles this summer, so the winger is becoming a headache.
#America #receives #offer #Brian #Rodriguez
Leave a Reply