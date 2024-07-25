🚨🦅 As he well anticipated @NahuelfutbolClub América received a formal offer for Brian Rodríguez from Peñarol

It is a loan with a charge of 1 million dollars net + 1 million dollars in variables until the end of the year.

There is already the green light from Agent and Player for the move.

Brian likes… pic.twitter.com/VpRSEMseDw

— 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) July 25, 2024